Off the News: Thankfully, a normal Halloween

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Get suited up, kids, put on a mask (a fun one, this time) and shake down the neighborhood for candy. After the time you’ve had, you deserve a good old sugar rush. Read more

Finally, to these abnormal times, some normalcy returns. Dr. Anthony Fauci says we can “go out there and enjoy Halloween.” Trick-or-treating is back! Get suited up, kids, put on a mask (a fun one, this time) and shake down the neighborhood for candy. After the time you’ve had, you deserve a good old sugar rush.

So now we must decide how much candy to buy — especially since most of us can’t unload the leftovers at the office like we used to. What a nice, normal problem to have, for a change.

Canoe club welcomes students

When the pandemic took racing off the agenda of the Hui Nalu O Hawaii Canoe Club, the summer program for kids shifted gears, creating a series of weeklong programs that immersed its young charges in activities that taught water safety, cultural arts, even how to gut fish. Oh, and paddling, too. Six sessions, at $200 each, were fully booked.

During the fall break, the club offered a free version of the program to kids from underserved communities and backgrounds. What a great way to rebound from a pandemic setback.