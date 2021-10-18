Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Thankfully, a normal Halloween Today Updated 6:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Get suited up, kids, put on a mask (a fun one, this time) and shake down the neighborhood for candy. After the time you’ve had, you deserve a good old sugar rush. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Finally, to these abnormal times, some normalcy returns. Dr. Anthony Fauci says we can “go out there and enjoy Halloween.” Trick-or-treating is back! Get suited up, kids, put on a mask (a fun one, this time) and shake down the neighborhood for candy. After the time you’ve had, you deserve a good old sugar rush. So now we must decide how much candy to buy — especially since most of us can’t unload the leftovers at the office like we used to. What a nice, normal problem to have, for a change. Canoe club welcomes students When the pandemic took racing off the agenda of the Hui Nalu O Hawaii Canoe Club, the summer program for kids shifted gears, creating a series of weeklong programs that immersed its young charges in activities that taught water safety, cultural arts, even how to gut fish. Oh, and paddling, too. Six sessions, at $200 each, were fully booked. During the fall break, the club offered a free version of the program to kids from underserved communities and backgrounds. What a great way to rebound from a pandemic setback. Previous Story On Politics: Lieutenant governor office can be stepping stone, more so if governor extends helping hand