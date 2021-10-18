comscore Aloun Farms offering several pumpkin events | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aloun Farms offering several pumpkin events

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloun Farms in Kapolei this year is hosting a Giant Pumpkin Harvest Drive-Thru Market and Pumpkin With Aloha Decorating Contest in lieu of its annual Pumpkin Festival.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Novelty pumpkins on display at Aloun Farms in Kapolei.

Mask-wearing and social distancing will be required and enforced at both Aloun Farms Giant Pumpkin Harvest and Drive-Thru Market. Aloun Farms staff who will be working the event are all fully vaccinated. Read more

