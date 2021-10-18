Aloun Farms offering several pumpkin events
By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
Updated 9:47 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aloun Farms in Kapolei this year is hosting a Giant Pumpkin Harvest Drive-Thru Market and Pumpkin With Aloha Decorating Contest in lieu of its annual Pumpkin Festival.
Novelty pumpkins on display at Aloun Farms in Kapolei.
