Aloun Farms offering several pumpkin events

Mask-wearing and social distancing will be required and enforced at both Aloun Farms Giant Pumpkin Harvest and Drive-Thru Market. Aloun Farms staff who will be working the event are all fully vaccinated. Read more

Aloun Farms has put together several pumpkin season offerings in lieu of its Annual Pumpkin Festival.

The events, which started last weekend, also will be held Saturday and Sunday. The festival would typically attract about 60,000 attendees over three weekends in October for hayrides, farm-style food, pumpkin- and produce-picking, entertainment, games and other family­-fun festivities, but it was canceled for the second year in a row due to gathering restrictions.

Aloun Farms this year is offering a Giant Pumpkin Harvest Drive-Thru Market and Pumpkin With Aloha Decorating Contest.

“We know everyone looks forward to our Aloun Farms’ Annual Pumpkin Festival, so it’s unfortunate that we had to cancel our highly anticipated fall event again this year,” said Alec Sou, Aloun Farms president and general manager. “But the safety of our staff, volunteers and community is our highest priority, which is why we are offering new ways to enjoy and take advantage of our pumpkin season, now that restrictions have slightly eased.”

Aloun Farms’ Pumpkin Drive-Thru will take place at its Ewa pumpkin field, where guests can pick and clip their own giant pumpkin straight off the vine. This year’s harvest of 35- to 100-pound giant pumpkins is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis for $50 each. A minimum purchase of one giant pumpkin is required to enter the pumpkin field.

Those interested in Aloun Farms’ smaller pumpkin varieties, including the rare pink Cinderella pumpkin, other gourds, ‘Ewa Sweet corn and melons, can access Aloun Farms’ Pumpkin Drive-Thru Market, where customers can drive up to one of four produce stations and shop, for up to 15 minutes.

Anyone planning to decorate their pumpkins also can enter Aloun Farms’ and D.R. Horton’s Pumpkin With Aloha pumpkin carving and decorating contest for a chance to win prizes including a grand prize staycation at Embassy Suites Waikiki. Entries can be submitted online through Oct. 31 either by posting and tagging @alounfarmshawaii on Instagram or Facebook, or emailing a photo to aloun marketing@gmail.com. Winners will be selected and featured on Aloun Farms’ website Nov. 5.

For more information, go to alounfarms.com.