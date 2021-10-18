comscore Plant ‘smoothie’ limits ohia rust in endemic plant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Plant ‘smoothie’ limits ohia rust in endemic plant

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:45 p.m.
  • COURTESY OAHU ARMY NATURAL RESOURCES PROGRAM The Oahu Army Natural Resources Program maintains a collection of the critically endangered nioi plant, which produces white flowers and fleshy, yellow to red berries.

In a study published in September in the Phytobiomes Journal, scientists affiliated with the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Department of Botany were able to cut the lesions found on infected plants by more than half. Read more

