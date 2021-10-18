comscore USS Arizona member and USS Oklahoma crew interments set for Dec. 7 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
USS Arizona member and USS Oklahoma crew interments set for Dec. 7

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY BRETT SEYMOUR / NPS SUBMERGED RESOURCES CENTER / 2019 Edward Hoeschen, neighbor and caretaker of USS Arizona crew member Lauren Bruner, touches Bruner’s urn one last time as divers prepare to place his ashes in the sunken battleship during a sunset interment ceremony as part of the 78th anniversary Pearl Harbor Remembrance Commemoration.

    Edward Hoeschen, neighbor and caretaker of USS Arizona crew member Lauren Bruner, touches Bruner’s urn one last time as divers prepare to place his ashes in the sunken battleship during a sunset interment ceremony as part of the 78th anniversary Pearl Harbor Remembrance Commemoration.

For the families of 85 Arizona crew buried as “unknowns” at Punchbowl cemetery, meanwhile, hope is being rekindled that they — like their USS Oklahoma shipmates — can someday be disinterred for identification. Read more

