Column: Honolulu police officers worthy of fair and balanced news coverage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This past year, media coverage of law enforcement has unfairly painted a picture of the existence of mass corruption in police rank and file. Read more

This past year, media coverage of law enforcement has unfairly painted a picture of the existence of mass corruption in police rank and file. While there is no denying the existence of unacceptable conduct and cases that warranted prosecution, the biased coverage is at an extraordinary level and casts undeserved judgment on all officers who serve in the line of duty.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) has seen the toll this coverage has taken on morale and is a constant reminder of the difficulty of this profession. Most in the community recognize and appreciate that nearly 100% of our officers are doing their best to keep communities safe.

Officers don’t get praised in the media for doing their job or going above and beyond their assigned duty. An example: our officers’ assistance with cases of mental illness that plague our parks and sidewalks. In fact, on Oct. 13, Honolulu police officers were recognized for the work done in the Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons program.

There wasn’t media coverage of this event, which would have drawn attention to the growing issues of homelessness and how officers are stepping up. Instead, we see headlines that are based on anonymous sources or “experts” who have no clue to the subject matter of the policing profession. We see body-camera video that provides glimpses into a scene rather than tell the full story. We see headlines that spark conspiracy theories instead of investigative facts.

We accept that part of our story includes rebuilding trust, following recent high-level corruption that sent former police Chief Louis Kealoha to prison. Yet, there is no excuse as to why the media continually ignores stories of officers’ compassion and bravery, which are far more frequent than examples of inappropriate actions.

When we recognize how officers help those in need or highlight families of our fallen brothers and sisters, opinion writers don’t hesitate to mock our efforts. Instead of acknowledging what is being showcased — the actions that policemen and women face on a daily basis and the pride we have in serving the public — SHOPO is criticized for ignoring misdeeds.

SHOPO does not tolerate officers who disregard policies that align with our oath to enforce the criminal laws of this state or be influenced in any matter on account of personal bias or prejudice. It is understandable that those who break this oath be featured prominently in the news. What is unacceptable, however, is the bias and blanketed coverage that casts a shadow on the profession.

Across the state, unprecedented numbers of police officers are preparing to retire at the end of the year. This is a huge concern because we already face officer shortages in many of our districts that critically need our support. Additionally, retention of new officers is an issue with some leaving after a short time on the job.

Increasing use of fentanyl and other drugs unknown a few years ago, combined with homelessness and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, require a new level of police response, and we want to assure the public that while there will be missteps, we are up to the task.

Anyone who wears a police badge is held accountable for every choice and action as a police officer. For some, this is a lot to handle.

SHOPO will continue to highlight our profession in hopes of attracting diverse individuals to this career. We are also driven by honoring our fallen brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our communities from any threat to our safety, security and way of life.

Sgt. Malcolm Lutu is president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers; he wrote this in dedication to National Police Week (Oct. 13-17).