Editorial: Bringing back pre-travel testing?

Dr. Tim Brown, epidemiologist from the East-West Center, said COVID-19 protections have helped drive a decline in infections. He also said, on Monday’s Star-Advertiser “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast, that there is a 20% share of the population still vulnerable and able to fuel another spike, so he would favor bringing back pre-travel testing for all inbound travelers, vaccinated or not.

The question is whether Gov. David Ige’s administration agrees. Lt. Gov. Josh Green, set for his spotlight on Wednesday, is sure to be asked.