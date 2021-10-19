Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Bringing back pre-travel testing? Today Updated 11:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Dr. Tim Brown, epidemiologist from the East-West Center, said COVID-19 protections have helped drive a decline in infections. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Dr. Tim Brown, epidemiologist from the East-West Center, said COVID-19 protections have helped drive a decline in infections. He also said, on Monday’s Star-Advertiser “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast, that there is a 20% share of the population still vulnerable and able to fuel another spike, so he would favor bringing back pre-travel testing for all inbound travelers, vaccinated or not. The question is whether Gov. David Ige’s administration agrees. Lt. Gov. Josh Green, set for his spotlight on Wednesday, is sure to be asked. Previous Story Letters: SMART cards not available to all; Don’t equate abortion rights, vaccine mandate; DOH should cooperate, give data for research