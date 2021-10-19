Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Encouraging rise in University of Hawaii enrollment Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kudos to the University of Hawaii for its first overall enrollment increase in a decade, bucking a national trend of declining higher-ed enrollments. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kudos to the University of Hawaii for its first overall enrollment increase in a decade, bucking a national trend of declining higher-ed enrollments. The flagship Manoa campus saw a stellar 6% increase, with its 19,098 students this fall — 1,000-plus of them new students — comprising the largest first-year class in UH’s history. That helped offset a 3.2% enrollment drop at UH’s seven community colleges — which still was a lot better than the 9.5% decline seen by two-year mainland colleges in fall 2020 and spring 2021. Sustaining quality messaging to prospective students, near and far, will be key — as well as deliverance of quality academic offerings and facilities. Previous Story Letters: SMART cards not available to all; Don’t equate abortion rights, vaccine mandate; DOH should cooperate, give data for research