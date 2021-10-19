comscore Apple of our eye | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Very Veggie

Apple of our eye

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 3:30 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII

Applesauce and flax seed make a little magic in this apple cake, used to replace eggs and oil. The result is a vegan dessert that's moist and flavorful. Applesauce is a classic replacement for fat in baked goods. Read more

