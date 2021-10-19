Apple of our eye

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Applesauce and flax seed make a little magic in this apple cake, used to replace eggs and oil. The result is a vegan dessert that’s moist and flavorful. Applesauce is a classic replacement for fat in baked goods.

The flax, hydrated in water, acts as a binder, the role usually played by eggs. The fall flavors in this cake make it a suitable dessert as the holidays approach.

Vegan Apple Cake

Ingredients:

• Sesame seeds, as needed

• 6 tablespoons ground flax seed

• 6 tablespoons water

• 5 Fuji apples, peeled, cored, cut into 12 big chunks

• 4 heaping teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1 1/2 cups sugar

• 2 cups flour

• 2 teaspoons baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon vanilla

Applesauce ingredients:

• 2 Fuji apples, cored, cut in pieces

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• 3 dates Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch cake pan with parchment paper; sprinkle bottom with sesame seeds.

To make applesauce: Combine ingredients in a blender and purée. Set aside.

Combine flax seed in water and let sit until thickened, about 5 minutes.

Sprinkle apples with cinnamon and sugar.

Combine flour, baking soda and salt. Add flax seed mixture, vanilla and apples. Stir. Pour batter into prepared pan.

Sprinkle top with more sesame seeds. Bake 50 minutes. For a firmer cake, bake a little longer.

Makes 12 3-by-4-inch pieces.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 130 calories, 10 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.