Food is love

Humans tend to equate love with food. It’s the reason why we reach for a tub of ice cream when we’re feeling down and why everything tastes fundamentally better when its “made with love.”

Another way this sentiment rings true is when pet owners venture into the labor of love that is homemade dog food. It is truly an act of service, as it takes time, money and effort to craft a tasty, fresh — and most importantly — nutritionally balanced meal for furry friends.

Oftentimes, “paw”-rents are left with no choice but to make their own meals when dogs are experiencing skin allergies or diseases, but lately, more and more people have taken up this endeavor as a way to be sure what goes into their dog’s dish.

The first step in embarking on this journey is to speak with a veterinarian to find out if it’s a good fit, depending on factors like the dog’s age and breed, and how to ensure the correct measures are being taken to protect the pet.

“When we talk about making our own dog food, there are a lot of different things we need to consider,” says Dr. Joanna Cook from Alii Animal Hospital & Resort. “One, what is the life cycle of your pet — is it very young? Is it a puppy, mature adult, senior or geriatric patient? Do they have any comorbidity? Are there any other disease processes that we need to consider, like lower fat diets or higher-fiber diets? That’s the first rule — where in life is this pet and how do we nutritionally supplement them to live their best life.”

Then, Cook continues to explain that factoring in a dog’s breed is an important component, considering that a Great Dane is quicker to mature (and eats more) than, say, a toy poodle.

“Once we checked off those two boxes, we need to think about how to make it most nutritionally balanced,” Cook explains. “The first and foremost thing is to speak with your veterinarian, then get a consultation with a veterinarian nutritionist because they are going to be the ones who are going to help you balance out how much grains, proteins, carbohydrates and vegetables should be mixed into the diets.”

Though there are definite “nos” to stay clear from — Cook isn’t a fan of raw meat, as it can get tricky with bacteria or grain-free diets that could be linked to serious cardiac issues — possibilities seem endless for all types of food groups, including proteins (beef, chicken, fish, pork), carbohydrates (beans, bread, pasta, potatoes), oils/fats (canola oil, peanut butter, coconut oil), vegetables (broccoli, carrots, corn, kale, spinach) and fruits (apples, blueberries, kiwis, mangos). Cook recommends to check out Balance It (secure. balanceit.com), a California-based company that generates a recipe of choice, then provides the exact amounts of ingredients to use as well as the amount of supplements needed.

“A lot of the times, we see owners making their own diet when the pet has allergies or skin diseases, and a dermatologist or nutritionist will help balance that,” says Cook. “Theoretically, anyone who’s really devoted to having that time to make the diet can do it, as long as they seek advice from a specialist.”

A pet owner who knows this journey all too well is Wade Ueoka, chef/owner of MW Restaurant. He and wife/co-owner Michelle Karr-Ueoka’s little pup, Echigo (yes, named after the Japanese beer), was sick and the culinary couple had to make homemade food to get her back on the health track. After consulting with a family member who’s a veterinarian, Wade created meals utilizing the Honolulu eatery’s unused produce and scraps.

“One day, one of our staff said, ‘Hey, you should sell this! People would buy it,’ and that’s how it started,” says Ueoka. “I’ve been making it for a while, but when the pandemic started and we were figuring out ways to expand, it was one of the things that was thrown out and we just started selling it.”

Available in 32-ounce containers, the meals — called “Echigo’s food” — include chicken or pork, along with vegetables and a starch (typically carrots, kale, broccoli and sweet potatoes), among others, but Ueoka assures there’s never any salt, sugar or other seasonings in the mix.

Meanwhile, Kaimuki residents Jeff and Karen Sanner have been cooking for their pets for a long time.

“One of our dogs was diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disease, as well as food/environmental allergies; this was about seven years ago,” says Jeff. “He was prescribed lots of medication, steroids and such, which wasn’t the best for his digestive system, so we thought we could nourish him with healthy homemade food to help his body heal, and cope with his conditions.

The Sanners created a concoction of an organic protein (beef, chicken or pork), puréed veggies (pumpkin, kale, spinach and dandelion greens), organic bone broth, along with supplements, vitamins, minerals and more.

“We think the benefits are worth any of the expense,” Jeff says. “His allergies have calmed down quite a bit over time and his energy and spunk has improved … He’s a senior dog right now and still walks, pulls and jumps like a puppy.

“We think knowing what goes in your dog’s food is a great thing … It can be a fun and bonding experience for you and your pup and definitely rewarding in the long run.”

Diving headfirst into the world of homemade food may seem a little daunting, so starting with a little at a time, like adding cooked ground turkey and some veggies into kibble, is one way to give your dog some more palatability. Or, opt for one of the many local businesses that offer everything from yogurt-based cakes and cupcakes to biscuits and jerky (see sidebar).

After all, food is love — and we love our dogs.

Downtown Bakery/Paradise Pawz

Located in Kailua Shopping Center, Downtown Bakery/Paradise Pawz has everything from celebration cakes and pastries (like “pup”-cakes and dough-”mutts”) to treats (like a “bark”-uterie board) and chews. For $10, owners can book a consultation for custom orders, which range from cakes (from 5-inch single layer to three tiers) to a dozen treats and cookie toppers.

Call 808-892-5756 or visit dogtownbakery.store.

Lava Paws

Based on the Big Island, Lava Paws, which ships its products throughout the islands, is owned and operated by Meghan Jerolaman. The local biz sells fresh, whole foods that aren’t heated or processed and are typically ground, making it easy to plop straight into a dog’s bowl. Of its ingredients, 90% are sourced locally from small farmers on the Big Island, as well as hunters on Molokai, who provide beef, venison, goat, sheep, pork, rabbit and quail.

Learn more at lavapaws.com.

Edible Honolulu

Head to Edible Honolulu, Oahu’s premier cookie dough spot, to find a menu with dog-friendly cookies and cookie dough that features a combination of pumpkin, peanut butter and apple sauce, with hopes to expand in the future. It can even be baked into a biscuit. It’s not available all the time, so call ahead (808-947-7263) to check out the inventory. Visit ediblehawaii.square.site to learn more.

Aloha Crisps

Found at pop-up events across the island, Aloha Crisps sells thin and crispy jerky treats, which are “dog approved,” according to the biz. All products are all-natural, human-grade, single ingredients with no additives or preservatives. Handmade in Hawaii, the flavors include wild mackerel, chicken breast, grass-fed beef and green-lipped mussels. It also has meat enhancers that come in glass jars for an easy sprinkle over a dog’s dinner, or in standup pouch. Check out its Instagram (@alohacrisps808) for more information.