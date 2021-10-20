Ghoulish goodies, PT. 1
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
Updated 2:56 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY HANA KOA BREWING CO.
Basic witch float ($9.50) with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle
PHOTO COURTESY BASALT
Halloween pancakes ($19) with lilikoi sabayon, cat cookie, meringue ghost, candy corn and sprinkles
PHOTO COURTESY TEDDY’S BIGGER BURGERS
Ghost pepper burger ($10.97/single, $15.90/combo) includes ghost pepper aioli, bacon, tomatoes, onions, pickles and pepper jack cheese in a soft potato bun
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Pumpkin spice mochi waffle ($12.95) features a kabocha flavored treat with vanilla bean gelato, honey walnuts and your choice of honey calamansi syrup or haupia crème anglaise
