Ghoulish goodies, PT. 1

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:56 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY HANA KOA BREWING CO.

    Basic witch float ($9.50) with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle

  • PHOTO COURTESY BASALT

    Halloween pancakes ($19) with lilikoi sabayon, cat cookie, meringue ghost, candy corn and sprinkles

  • PHOTO COURTESY TEDDY’S BIGGER BURGERS

    Ghost pepper burger ($10.97/single, $15.90/combo) includes ghost pepper aioli, bacon, tomatoes, onions, pickles and pepper jack cheese in a soft potato bun

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Pumpkin spice mochi waffle ($12.95) features a kabocha flavored treat with vanilla bean gelato, honey walnuts and your choice of honey calamansi syrup or haupia crème anglaise

Halloween is right around the corner, and lots of themed treats are in sight. If you want to eat, drink and be scary, take advantage of these limited-time items found at the restaurants listed here. Read more

