Ghoulish goodies, PT. 1

Halloween is right around the corner, and lots of themed treats are in sight. If you want to eat, drink and be scary, take advantage of these limited-time items found at the restaurants listed here.

Hana Koa Brewing Co.

This Kakaako-based brewery recently released a new beer called Basic Witch ($4/5 ounces, $7/10 ounces, $10/16 ounces). Designed for all the pumpkin spice lovers out there, this Chai Golden Ale is brewed with pumpkin spice, pumpkin purée and lactose for the perfect quintessential fall beer.

“We love pumpkin spice — we aren’t afraid to admit it,” says head brewer Josh Kopp.

As a seasonal special, Hana Koa Brewing Co. is offering this as a beer float ($9.50) — a 10-ounce draft pour of Basic Witch topped with vanilla ice cream and a caramel drizzle.

962 Kawaiahao St.,Kakaako

808-591-2337

hanakoabrewing.com

Instagram: @hanakoabrewing

Basalt

This isn’t a trick, but a treat — Basalt’s Halloween Pancakes ($19) are only available Oct. 30-31 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. This decorate-it-yourself entrée features the restaurant’s signature charcoal pancake (that people can buy at Basalt or online at ABC Stores) with lilikoi sabayon, a charcoal shortbread cookie cat, meringue ghost, sugar bats, ash whipped cream, assorted candy corns and sprinkles. You can also order these treats for takeout for a fun DIY Halloween activity at home with the family.

2255 Kuhio Ave., Waikiki

808-923-5689

Instagram: @basaltwaikiki

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

Available while supplies last, the seasonal ghost pepper burger ($10.97/single, $15.90/combo) and Cookies & Scream shake ($5.54-$9.41, depending on size) can be found at Teddy’s Bigger Burgers locations statewide.

This festive burger features ghost pepper aioli, bacon, tomato, onions, pickles and pepper jack cheese in a potato bun. The limited-time shake features classic cookies and cream ice cream with a festive orange hue.

Various Locations

teddysbb.com

Instagram: @teddysburgers

Fresh Bites

Fresh Bites will have its pumpkin spice mochi waffle ($12.95) available starting today to Oct. 31. This fresh kabocha mochi waffle is topped with vanilla bean gelato and honey walnuts, and comes served with your choice of housemade honey calamansi syrup or haupia crème anglaise.

As part of the special, if you bring this article in or mention Crave during your visit, you can get the pumpkin spice mochi waffle free with the purchase of any two entrées of $10.95 and up. This offer is valid through Oct. 31.

2334 S. King St. Ste. 103, Honolulu

808-425-4574

Instagram: @freshbiteshawaii