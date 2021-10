Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wahiawa can be synonymous with Shige’s Saimin Stand, Sunnyside and Kilani Bakery, but there are lots of hidden gems in this town. During your next around-the-island venture, here are some spots to explore.

Seafood sensation

Guieb Café has a Kalihi location, but its Wahiawa restaurant (538 California Ave.) serves up several exclusive items — like a lobster sensation roll ($18). This mouthwatering medley features 2 ounces of lobster with spring mix, celery, white onions and mayo with a paprika-dusted lime as garnish in a hoagie roll. It can be ordered at any time of the day. Call 808-762-9247 or visit guiebcafe.com.

La vida es bella

Ciao bella! Mia Bella (834 Kilani Ave.), specializing in gelato and sorbetto, has more than 30 flavors available on a rotating basis. Popular gelato flavors include ube cookies and cream and Kona coffee. Customer favorites for sorbetto include Waialua Sky — a refreshing mix of papaya, guava, strawberry and pineapple — and dragon fruit. Order your treat in a housemade waffle cone or bowl with unique toppings like Kilani Brownie bits. Visit miabellahawaii.com and follow @miabellahawaii on Instagram.

Sakura season

There are multiple Teapresso Bar locations across Oahu, but the Wahiawa store (834 Kilani Ave.) has an exclusive item — Wahiawa sakura milk tea ($5.29 without boba). This jasmine tea-based beverage is floral and sweet, complete with condensed milk walls around the cup. The staff recommends getting this drink at 75% sweetness and adding the shop’s special crystal sakura boba (add 75 cents) to enhance the drink’s floral flavor. The drink was specifically designed with this location in mind to match the Wahiawa store’s pink aesthetics and Instagrammable wall. To learn more, call 808-621-2233 or follow the business on Instagram (@teapressobarwahiawa).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).