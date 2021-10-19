comscore Iolani Palace receives help from pest control companies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Iolani Palace receives help from pest control companies

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  Four pest control companies will donate their serv­ices and two manufacturers will donate their products to Iolani Palace indefinitely.

    Four pest control companies will donate their serv­ices and two manufacturers will donate their products to Iolani Palace indefinitely.

Four pest control operators and two manufacturers are donating their services to Iolani Palace to assist with termite and pest repair indefinitely. Read more

