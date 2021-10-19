Kokua Line: Would kids get 2 shots of COVID-19 vaccine?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11, will it be administered in two shots as it is for adults? Read more

Answer: Yes, there would be two shots, but the dosage is smaller. “The COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech is proposed to be given in two 10-­microgram (mcg) doses administered 21 days apart. The dosage is one-third of the adolescent and adult dose,” AAP News & Journals said in a recent article, 808ne.ws/aap. AAP is short for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The vaccine vials for ages 5 to 11, which states are allowed to pre-order, will be distinct from the vials used for people 12 and up, with different colored caps and borders.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 about using the vaccine in the 5-to-11 age group, with final decision-making expected by early November.

As Sunday’s Kokua Line said, more than 100 Hawaii public, charter and private schools are likely to organize COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus if the shots are authorized, according to the state Department of Health.

Q: Regarding COVID-19 vaccination at school, will parents be able to be there if they want, especially with younger kids?

A: Yes, “accommodations will be made so parents can be with their children throughout the vaccination process,” if the vaccine is authorized for children ages 5 to 11 and on-campus vaccination clinics are held as planned, said Brooks Baehr, a DOH spokesman.

Q: Regarding Halloween, I hope people don’t go hog wild. There are still so many kids who are not vaccinated because they can’t be, and some adults who could be but aren’t — auwe to the latter. Please remind people that social gathering limits still apply.

A: Yes, Honolulu County’s COVID-19 restrictions would apply to Halloween festivities, said Brandi Higa, a spokeswoman for the mayor’s office:

“Trick-or-treating outdoors in groups of 25 or less would be allowed and any indoor gatherings would have to also follow the current orders in place (groups of 10 or less). Anyone experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms should stay home. There are also ways to make trick-or-treating safer, like giving out treats outdoors if possible or setting up a station with individually bagged treats for keiki to take. It is also important to keep in mind that your costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask and staying at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you helps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.”

Federal and state health officials have long emphasized that as far as COVID-19 transmission is concerned, outdoor activities are safer than indoor ones. Hawaii’s generally mild weather means that even fall and winter holidays can be enjoyed outdoors. Health officials also emphasize that everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should be.

Here are Halloween tips from the Health Department:

>> “Incorporate a cloth or surgical mask into your costume that covers both your nose and your mouth. A costume mask is not a suitable substitute. Choose bright colors and flame-retardant materials. Add reflective tape to costumes or treat bags if families plan to be out after dark.”

>> Set up self-serve, prepackaged treats to limit contact.

>> Trick-or-treat in small groups outdoors and enjoy other activities outdoors. Avoid crowded indoor parties.

>> Stay home if you feel even mildly ill.

>> Parents should examine treats and ensure that children wash hands before consuming candy.

>> “Get vaccinated: Adults and children age 12 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone six months and older should get a flu shot.”

