Trick-or-treating gets a green light this year as COVID-19 cases fall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trick-or-treating gets a green light this year as COVID-19 cases fall

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A skeleton with a candy bowl is seen outside of a house in Phoenix last Halloween. The state Department of Health issued its own Halloween safety guidance Monday, urging revelers to incorporate a cloth or surgical mask into their costumes and provide “low contact, pre-packaged treats” for trick-or-treaters.

    A skeleton with a candy bowl is seen outside of a house in Phoenix last Halloween. The state Department of Health issued its own Halloween safety guidance Monday, urging revelers to incorporate a cloth or surgical mask into their costumes and provide “low contact, pre-packaged treats” for trick-or-treaters.

Outdoor trick-or-treating has been greenlighted by federal and state health officials this year, a sign that life is starting to get back to normal after soaring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer spurred heightened restrictions. Read more

