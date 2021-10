Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific University’s Ella Dotson was named the Volleyball Player of the Week by the Pacific West Conference for her performance last week. Read more

The sophomore outside hitter from Tucson, Ariz., posted back-to-back double-doubles in the Sharks’ straight-set sweeps over Holy Names and Dominican last weekend. Dotson collected a career-high 19 kills and 13 digs against Holy Names on Thursday, hitting a career-best .375. Two days later, Dotson put down 15 kills and a career-best 19 digs in Hawaii Pacific’s win over Dominican. Her 19 kills against Holy Names is also the most in a three-set match by a PacWest player this season.

Dotson has 156 kills this season, leading the Sharks in that category. Fresno Pacific middle Makena Ogas was named PacWest Defender of the Week.

Biola sweeps HPU men and women

The Biola University men’s and women’s soccer teams came to Hawaii and picked up a pair of come-from-behind victories over Hawaii Pacific University on Monday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

In the first game of the afternoon, the Sharks women’s soccer team (2-7-1, 1-2-1) fell 3-1 to the visiting Eagles (5-6-1, 3-2) after conceding a pair of goals late in the second half.

HPU opened the scoring when Caylie Uyema’s solo effort from outside the box hit the crossbar and found its way into the net. Biola found a way to tie the game before halftime with a 22nd-minute goal by Abby Chavez, before Chloe Diaz and Jazmin Montalvo found the back of the net in the second half to clinch a turnaround victory for the Eagles.

The second game saw the Biola men’s soccer team complete the sweep with a 4-2 comeback win over the Hawaii Pacific men’s team.

After conceding the opening score, HPU players Dennis Dinyer and Reece Montgomery knocked in back-to-back second-half goals to turn the tide. Fortune would not favor the Sharks, however, as Biola scored three consecutive goals in the final eight minutes of the match to walk away with the victory.

The HPU men’s and women’s soccer teams each have one final home match apiece at Waipio this season, hosting Point Loma on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (men).