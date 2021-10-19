Libero Zoe Slaughter brings enthusiasm that energizes the Moanalua girls volleyball team
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Zoe Slaughter and her Moanalua squad are ranked No. 4 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua libero Zoe Slaughter brings an effervescent outlook to the court that often energzes the team.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree