Libero Zoe Slaughter brings enthusiasm that energizes the Moanalua girls volleyball team

Alan Cabanting says the one word that fits his Moanalua girls volleyball squad is “fireball.”

The heat and spice start with senior co-captain Zoe Slaughter.

“When Coach Alan called us fireballs, that’s a perfect, spot-on example of what we are. That’s exactly what we are,” she said.

The libero for the No. 4-ranked team in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 has the poise and passion of former Menehune greats like Jojo Kruize, the longtime coach and math teacher says.

“Zoe is spunky. With her outgoing and bubbly personality, she does a great job ensuring that her teammates are constantly talking and being positive on the court. When her teammates make a mistake, she is the first to support and provide positive energy so they can make the next play,” Cabanting said. “Her positiveness is really what often keeps this team from mentally falling apart. Also, she makes sure that everyone is included whatever it might be that the team is doing.”

In years past, Moanalua has consistently challenged for the OIA Division I championship, winning three girls titles under Cabanting’s watch. But the surplus of intensity from the top to the bottom of this season’s roster is fresh.

“Zoe is one of the big reasons why the team is so close this school season,” Cabanting said.

Moanalua is 2-0 after a four-set win at No. 5 Kahuku and a sweep of Kalani.

“I think everyone, we have a real energetic team, super hyped,” Slaughter said. That’s a good thing about our team, especially when we’re down. That definitely helps us.”

The team has balance, with solid serving, skill and height at the pins, and toughness in the back row with Slaughter. Kelia Giusta, a 6-footer, and Malu Garcia, a 6-1 freshman, bring heat from the left pin. Sophomore Anya Gant and junior Leilani Giusta swing from the right. Freshman 6-footer Jerney Tang-Silva, daughter of former Moanalua football standout Quinton Tang, made the switch from outside to middle when numbers became depleted.

Senior setter Allexis Iramina suffered a wrist injury last week, but sophomore Haylee Deponte has stepped in effectively.

“She gives so much effort in everything she does,” Iramina said of Slaughter. “She goes for the ball, lays her body on the floor. When we’re playing together, we have a bond. We just click.”

Slaughter gets plenty of support from her family. Older brother Max was an All-State Fab 15 selection. Her mother, Kim, is a former player and club and high school coach.

When the family relocated to Hawaii, Zoe had already spent most of her childhood thriving in the sport. She even wishes sometimes she could go back and relive those years.

“I’ve always wanted to go back to my first game ever and relive that. It was actually at the YMCA in Pelham, Ala. I was around 5 or 6 or 7,” she said.

Seeing the effect her mother had on the teams and players she coached was a huge impact.

“I would say she enjoyed coaching high school more (than club), spending more time getting to know the girls for the whole four years,” Slaughter said.

Kim Slaughter sees so much of herself in Zoe.

“We are very similar. She thrives on competition and welcomes the challenges to be her best version on the court. When she is not on the court, she is analyzing the game. We are alike in a lot of ways, but she is definitely the better player.”

Bubbly may be a descriptor of Zoe Slaughter, but she is also driven to perfection about some things. She knows her grade-point average down to the thousandth of a point.

“It’s 3.899. I know mine pretty well. By the end of this semester, it will be a 4.0. I just had to retake a class,” Slaughter said.

That class?

“P.E. I got a B the first time. That’s the only thing holding my GPA back from a 4.0,” Slaughter said.

The effects of the global pandemic are everywhere, but this generation has managed the disconnect in ways that are new. Innovative. Sometimes, they go the old-fashioned route.

“My mom, during the pandemic, made each one of my siblings cook one dish a week. I chose garlic shrimp. Honestly, it was kind of easy,” she said. Once you have the directions, it’s pretty straightforward. Garlic, butter, some kind of herbs, seasoning. I do mine in a frying pan.”

Iramina, the setter, is ready to make a deal.

“I actually love shrimp. Maybe she can cook some for me. I like to bake anything. Macaroons. It took a lot of tries to make the perfect recipe,” she said.

The future is bright for scholar-athletes in royal blue Menehune uniforms.

“I’m talking to a few colleges, still trying to decide which one fits me,” Slaughter said. “It has to fit me and the college experience I want. For me, it’s definitely a challenging school and volleyball program, one that competes at a high level.”

In film class at Moanalua, Slaughter has already produced a short film that placed second in a Student Television Network national challenge. It is entitled, “The Test Date,” a story about a girl who is nervous about a blind date. Thus, a “test date” to get comfortable.

“We all had five days to get the prompt, create it and edit. It’s more about the film process than anything. We’re kind of creative with the writing,” she said. “I would like to major in film cinematography. I like doing the cinematography, being behind the camera. I just finished my next submission. It just gets better and better each year we do it.”

Slaughter would follow brother Max’s footsteps, but not exactly. He’s playing at Olivet Nazarene in Chicago. Cabanting believes Zoe is considering one school in the Big West and another in the SEC.

“Zoe is a lot more outgoing and can easily join in any group and start conversations. Max was a lot shyer and needs time to get to know his friends. They are both very athletic, however, and not scared to be the go-to. They are both also mentally tough, as well, not allowing mistakes to get the better of them. This has been an added bonus for us this year,” Cabanting said.

Mom knows best, and with the last of her four children leaving the nest soon, Kim Slaughter is enjoying each moment.

“The house will definitely be more quiet with Zoe away at college. I will miss her, but I do look forward to watching her go to college and achieve her dreams,” she said. “What makes me most proud of Zoe is her love for life. She definitely makes the most of every day. She is a friend and cheerleader to everyone. She is not afraid to put in the work to be her best in the classroom or on the court. She lives with a lot of passion!”

Zoe Slaughter’s favorites

>> Movie: “The Grinch.” “There’s a good amount of times I’ve watched, probably more than 20.”

>> TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy.” “My mom (Kim) likes it. I binged it on Netflix one year. It took me four months. I was in seventh grade. I like Derek Shepherd, but he kind of died in the middle of the show. I wish that they’d just moved him somewhere, not kill him.”

>> Beverage: Lavender coffee, The Curb (Kaimuki).

>> Music artist: Post Malone (“Up There”).

>> Class: Film.

>> Teacher: Mrs. (Brandy) Chang, English. “She’s a super real teacher with all her students. She’s always there for you and super easy to talk to.”

>> GPA: 3.899.

>> New life skill: Cooking garlic shrimp.

>> Hidden talent: Surfing.