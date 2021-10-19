comscore Libero Zoe Slaughter brings enthusiasm that energizes the Moanalua girls volleyball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Libero Zoe Slaughter brings enthusiasm that energizes the Moanalua girls volleyball team

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.
  Zoe Slaughter and her Moanalua squad are ranked No. 4 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

  Moanalua libero Zoe Slaughter brings an effervescent outlook to the court that often energzes the team.

Alan Cabanting says the one word that fits his Moanalua girls volleyball squad is “fireball.” The heat and spice start with senior co-captain Zoe Slaughter. Read more

