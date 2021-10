Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha’s clutch gene is alive and well.

Coaches and media granted the Warriors 10 of 12 first-place votes in today’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. That makes it four weeks in a row with Kamehameha a No. 1 ranking, including the past three as an outright top-ranked team.

Kamehameha rallied past Saint Louis 34-31 on Friday to seal the top seed in the ILH Open Division playoffs. It was the Warriors’ second win over the Crusaders this season.

Kahuku won handily at Kapolei, 41-7, and rose from No. 4 to a share of No. 2 with Saint Louis.

Mililani overwhelmed Waianae 49-6, yet dropped a notch to No. 4.

Kapolei remained in the Top 10, while Lahainaluna moved up to No. 9. The Lunas host Maui this weekend in their MIL opener.

Hilo, which was in the Top 10 earlier this fall, will meet Konawaena this weekend in a big D-I showdown on the Big Island. Konawaena has been heavily impacted by the postponement of fall sports, losing five players who transferred. Most were two-way starters.

Star-Advertiser Football Top Ten

Oct. 18, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Kamehameha (10) (3-1, 3-1 ILH) 117 1

2. (tie) Kahuku (1) (1-0, 1-0 OIA) 97 4

2. (tie) Saint Louis (2-2, 2-1 ILH) 97 2

4. Mililani (1) (1-0, 1-0 OIA) 95 3

5. Punahou (1-3, 1-3 ILH) 71 5

6. Campbell (1-0, 1-0 OIA) 61 6

7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH) 35 7

8. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 23 9

9. Lahainaluna (0-0, 0-0 MIL) 20 10

10. Kapolei (0-1, 0-1 OIA) 18 8