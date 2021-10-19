Prep volleyball poll: Punahou is No. 1
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:15 p.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Jaclyn Matias and Grace Fiaseu blocked a kill attempt by ‘Iolani Brooke Naniseni during a game on Oct. 12.
