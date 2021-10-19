comscore Prep volleyball poll: Punahou is No. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep volleyball poll: Punahou is No. 1

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Jaclyn Matias and Grace Fiaseu blocked a kill attempt by ‘Iolani Brooke Naniseni during a game on Oct. 12.

    Punahou’s Jaclyn Matias and Grace Fiaseu blocked a kill attempt by ‘Iolani Brooke Naniseni during a game on Oct. 12.

Punahou collected nine of 10 possible first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more

