Prep volleyball poll: Punahou is No. 1

Punahou collected nine of 10 possible first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

Under first-year Buffanblu coach Tita Ahuna, Punahou (5-1) has been atop the rankings for three weeks in a row.

Kamehameha is ranked No. 2 and received the other first-place vote. The two teams meet tonight at Kamehameha.

Baldwin entered the Top 10 for the first time this season. The Bears, under new coach Al Paschoal, have swept Lahainaluna, Kamehameha-Maui and King Kekaulike en route to a 3-0 start. Paschoal previously coached at King Kekaulike and is a graduate of Baldwin.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten

Oct. 18, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Punahou (9) (5-1) 99 1

2. Kamehameha (1) (4-2) 91 2

3. ‘Iolani (3-2) 76 3

4. Moanalua (2-0) 72 4

5. Damien (5-1) 47 6

6. Mililani (1-0) 45 7

7. Kahuku (0-1) 38 5

8. Maryknoll (5-1) 30 8

9. Kapolei (1-0) 20 9

10. Baldwin (3-0) 11 NR

No longer in Top 10: Le Jardin (4-2).