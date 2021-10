Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The clock ran out on Nick Rolovich. That’s just another way of saying that Washington State University really had no choice but to dismiss its successful football head coach, along with his four assistants, for noncompliance with that state’s COVID-19 vaccine rules. Read more

The clock ran out on Nick Rolovich. That’s just another way of saying that Washington State University really had no choice but to dismiss its successful football head coach, along with his four assistants, for noncompliance with that state’s COVID-19 vaccine rules.

It’s impossible to convey seriousness about a mandate for state employees and give a pass to the highest paid, at $3 million annually. If WSU prevails in likely lawsuits, the savings can pay down its athletic department’s $30 million shortfall, too.