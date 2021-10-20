comscore Nearly 90% of Honolulu city workers are partially vaccinated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nearly 90% of Honolulu city workers are partially vaccinated

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

Almost 90% of city workers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an update on compliance with Honolulu Hale’s mandate requiring all employees to be vaccinated, unless granted a medical or religious exemption. Read more

