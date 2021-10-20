Nearly 90% of Honolulu city workers are partially vaccinated

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Almost 90% of city workers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an update on compliance with Honolulu Hale’s mandate requiring all employees to be vaccinated, unless granted a medical or religious exemption.

The latest numbers were presented Tuesday to the City Council’s Committee on Executive Matters and Legal Affairs. Also during the meeting, the committee’s chairwoman, Andria Tupola, invited two doctors and a statistician to give presentations about the vaccine. On Saturday the trio took part in a march on Maui opposing COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Before the meeting, Council Chairman Tommy Waters submitted a Council communication questioning Tupola’s speaker selection, which the agenda listed as only Dr. Robert Malone. The infectious disease researcher and medical doctor has attracted criticism during the pandemic for spreading fear about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and casting doubt on their efficacy.

During the presentation on city worker compliance with the vaccine mandate, the city Department of Human Resources reported that it has received 948 exemption requests, with religious exemptions making up the majority.

Requests from first responders made up the majority of the exemption requests. The Honolulu Police Department submitted 309; the Emergency Services Department, 118; and Honolulu Fire Department, 114.

Departments that had no vaccination exemption requests include Human Resources, Emergency Management, the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, the Royal Hawaiian Band and the Department of Land Management.

DHR Director Noel Ono explained that when applying for a medical vaccination exemption, a worker must provide a form letter from their medical provider indicating that the worker is unable to receive the vaccine. For a religious exemption, an employee is required to turn in a statement explaining their religious belief practice and how it precludes them from receiving the vaccine.

“I don’t think we’re being overly overbearing on asking for this information,” Ono said. “All we ask simply is if we need more, please provide that information. … And generally, we have approved it.” City workers who are granted an exemption are required to test for COVID-19 weekly.

Ninety-four city workers have pulled their exemption requests and have instead gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

If an exemption request is denied, the employee has five calendar days to initiate the vaccination process or be placed on leave without pay until his or her employment status is determined, according to the city policy. Ono said even in cases in which someone is placed on a leave-without-pay status, which is getting close to termination, the employee is allotted a chance to change their mind until a final cutoff date.

There are currently four city workers on a leave of absence due to not complying with the vaccination rules. One has an exemption but refuses to be tested. Two have not turned in the exemption paperwork. One is on workers’ compensation but has not turned in the attestation form required that says whether they are vaccinated or will be seeking an exemption.

Of some 10,000 city workers, five have been terminated. Four did not turn in their attestation form, and one refused to be vaccinated.

Addressing Tupola’s speaker selection, Waters submitted a written statement that read, “While I certainly appreciate open discussion around the City’s vaccination policy and compliance with said policy, I would be remiss if I didn’t express my concern with utilizing public hearings of the City Council for purposes that may promote vaccine hesitancy.”

Further, “The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be safe and effective, and are our best hope to emerging from the pandemic in the spirit of revitalization and recovery.”

Malone stressed the power of natural immunity, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to still get vaccinated because it affords greater protection.

The other doctor, Robin Armstrong, was noted on National Public Radio and in Houston Chronicle news reports for giving COVID-19 patients hydroxychloroquine, which the Food and Drug Administration has expressed severe safety issues about. Armstrong talked to the Council about the use of Regeneron on mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, which the CDC has given emergency use authorization.

The last speaker was statistician Mathew Crawford, who represented Safe COVID Health, a group led by Hawaii first responders. He spoke about treatments for COVID-19, suggesting that green tea be added as a potential remedy.

In response, Waters criticized the three presentations, particularly Crawford’s comments. “I just want to make clear that what this person is testifying to — and for that matter, Dr. Armstrong or even Dr. Malone — is not something that the Council as a body is endorsing, is supporting or in any way legitimizing,” he said. “I actually think what this person is testifying to is actually dangerous and irresponsible.”

Departments with the most vaccination exemption requests:

1. Honolulu Police Department: 309

2. Honolulu Emergency Services Department: 118

3. Honolulu Fire Department: 114

4. Department of Parks and Recreation: 110