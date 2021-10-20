comscore Gov. David Ige ready to welcome fully vaccinated domestic travelers back to Hawaii Nov. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige ready to welcome fully vaccinated domestic travelers back to Hawaii Nov. 1

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM New data showed statewide hotel occupancy in September dropped to 55.2%, the lowest occupancy since April. People participated in a yoga class on surfboards Friday as others enjoyed Waikiki Beach.

    New data showed statewide hotel occupancy in September dropped to 55.2%, the lowest occupancy since April. People participated in a yoga class on surfboards Friday as others enjoyed Waikiki Beach.

Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that Hawaii will be “open to vaccinated residents and visitors who are traveling domestically and between islands for business or pleasure, starting Nov. 1.” Read more

