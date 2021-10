Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Castle Hospitality Group has announced the addition of two new employees at Chase ‘N Rainbows and Trinity Maid Co.: Read more

>> Jason Kamakana has been hired as a general manager at Chase ‘N Rainbows, a rental management company in West Maui. He has 15 years of experience working in Hawaii’s hospitality industry, having held management positions within some of the largest hotel groups on Maui, including the Hyatt, Wyndham, Westin and Fairmont. He was most recently director of residences for the Hyatt Independent Collections: Destination Residences — Wailea-Makena.

>> John Monzon has been appointed executive housekeeper. He will oversee operations of Trinity Maid Co. He has 12 years of experience and most recently served as an assistant manager at Destination Residences in Wailea.

UHA Health Insurance has promoted Del Mochizuki to director of finance and human resources. She had served as controller since 2016. Mochi­zuki will take over for Emily Santiago, who retired after 25 years of serv­ice. Mochi­zuki first joined UHA in 2014 as financial services manager after serving as an audit supervisor at LLP.

