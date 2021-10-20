TMT foes march to University of Hawaii president’s home
Today
About 70 or so opponents, also known as "protectors," of the project gathered at Palolo Valley District Park to mark 2,400 days since heavy equipment first arrived at Mauna Kea in 2015.
Nani Peterson, standing with her son Pomaikai Ho, 11, shed tears as she spoke to President David Lassner in front of his home.
Thirty Meter Telescope opponents Tuesday marched to University of Hawaii President David Lassner’s home in Palolo. Lassner greeted the contingent and exchanged honi with UH student Kaua Moses.
