comscore Hawaii Grown: La‘akea Kaho‘ohanohano-Davis and Akili Cockett are thrilled to be playing football at Southern Utah | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown: La‘akea Kaho‘ohanohano-Davis and Akili Cockett are thrilled to be playing football at Southern Utah

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight
  • COURTESY SOUTHERN UTAH ATHLETICS La‘akea Kaho‘ohanohano-Davis is one of six Thunderbirds who graduated from high school in Hawaii.

    COURTESY SOUTHERN UTAH ATHLETICS

    La‘akea Kaho‘ohanohano-Davis is one of six Thunderbirds who graduated from high school in Hawaii.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Thunderbirds wide receiver Judd Cockett, center, celebrated his touchdown against Arizona State on Sept. 2.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Thunderbirds wide receiver Judd Cockett, center, celebrated his touchdown against Arizona State on Sept. 2.

La‘akea Kaho‘ohanohano-Davis could hear teammate Akili Gray yelling from the sideline. “Do this for your family. Do this for Hawaii,” Kaho‘ohanohano-Davis remembers hearing. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 19, 2021
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up