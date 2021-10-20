Devin Kahahawai’s 34 kills carry No. 2 Kamehameha over No. 1 Punahou in 5 sets

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Devin Kahahawai drilled 34 kills as No. 2 Kamehameha outlasted No. 1 Punahou 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9 in a thriller at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium on the Kapalama campus.

Punahou missed an opportunity to open the gap in the ILH girls volleyball standings and now shares the lead with Kamehameha at 5-2.

Nadia Koanui tallied 10 kills, middle Adrianna Arquette had nine, and middle Moana Peaua had six. Marley Roe had five kills and two aces, but suffered an ankle injury after her kill gave the Warriors a 13-7 lead in Set 5.

Lucky-Rose Williams led Punahou with 22 kills and Lulu Uluave had 14. Converted middle Belle Iosua and regular middle Grace Fiaseu had 10 kills each. Senior Jaclyn Matias dished out 53 assists.

The home team never led in the opening set as the Buffanblu turned a 6-all game into a runaway. Balanced offense was key for Punahou as Iosua, Fiaseu and Williams had four kills each.

The second set was a pendulum of action, with Kamehameha opening a 13-8 lead before Punahou went on an 11-2 run. Warriors coach Chris Blake called time out with his squad down 19-15, and the Warriors responded with an 8-1 run. Back-to-back hitting errors by the visitors gave the Warriors a 21-20 lead, and a back-row rocket launch by Kahahawai and a kill from the right side by Roe opened the lead to three points. Kills by Iosua and Uluave brought Punahou within 23-22, but the Buffs got no closer.

There were three lead changes in Set 3 before Kamehameha went ahead for good on a block by Kahahawai on Williams for a 13-12 edge. Five kills at the middle by Arquette on longer sets from setter Sierra Scanlan were crucial as the Warriors took a 2-1 lead.

After Punahou tied the match at 2, Kamehameha controlled the final set. Kahahawai had eight of her team’s 15 points as the Warriors opened a 4-1 lead and extended it to 10-4. Punahou got no closer than five the rest of the way.

The two teams are idle until Friday, when Punahou hosts Mid-Pacific and Kamehameha visits ‘Iolani.