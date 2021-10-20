Devin Kahahawai’s 34 kills carry No. 2 Kamehameha over No. 1 Punahou in 5 sets
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha’s Devin Kahahawai led the way with 34 kills as the second- ranked Warriors held off No. 1-ranked Punahou in five sets Tuesday at Kamehameha School’s Kekuhaupio Gym.
