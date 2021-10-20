comscore Devin Kahahawai’s 34 kills carry No. 2 Kamehameha over No. 1 Punahou in 5 sets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Devin Kahahawai’s 34 kills carry No. 2 Kamehameha over No. 1 Punahou in 5 sets

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Devin Kahahawai led the way with 34 kills as the second- ranked Warriors held off No. 1-ranked Punahou in five sets Tuesday at Kamehameha School’s Kekuhaupio Gym.

Devin Kahahawai drilled 34 kills as No. 2 Kamehameha outlasted No. 1 Punahou 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9 in a thriller at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium on the Kapalama campus. Read more

