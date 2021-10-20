New Rainbow Wahine Kallin Spiller investing in her hoops career for now
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kallin Spiller turned down a full-time job with a banking giant to play for the Wahine.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree