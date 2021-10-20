Status of Hawaii QB Chevan Cordeiro, RB Dae Dae Hunter uncertain

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Welcome to this week’s episode of “Who’s the Hawaii Starting Quarterback?”

After not taking any quarterback snaps against Fresno State and Nevada because of an upper-body issue, there is optimism Chevan Cordeiro will be in the shotgun for Saturday’s rematch against New Mexico State at the Ching Complex. The Warriors won the first of this home-and-home series in September.

Coach Todd Graham expressed the same hopefulness last week when Cordeiro took reps in practices ahead of the Nevada game. But Cordeiro was limited to one play — a quick punt — in that road loss.

“He wasn’t ready to go,” Graham said. “I’m not going to put somebody out there unless they’re 100% ready go to. I think he’s progressed quite a bit this week. And we’re hopeful he’s going to be able to play this week. … I know he’s been working hard trying to get back, and it’s been a slow process. … We’ll see what happens.”

Brayden Schager is 1-1 in his first two career starts. Schager is the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors since 1996. Schager led three fourth-quarter scoring drives in the upset of Fresno State, but was intercepted four times against Nevada.

Despite the uneven performances, Graham said, Schager is “the most talented freshman that I have coached. Tremendous talent. … He’s an 18-year-old freshman learning. I’m really proud of him and what he’s done to this point. Last week was challenging and a learning experience.”

Graham theorized that Schager, fresh off the FSU victory, strayed from the offensive system in forcing passes against Nevada.

Graham said he tells the quarterbacks: “You’re like me. When you win, everybody loves you. When you don’t, everybody hates you. They’re going to criticize me and you the most. The great thing about it is we get to be the man, you know what I’m saying? Quarterback is a pretty good life — as long as you’re winning.”

Dae Dae Hunter, who scored on runs of 75 and 81 yards against the Wolf Pack, missed the second half after landing awkwardly. After the game, Hunter said the ailment was mild and did not express any concern. Graham indicated Hunter’s availability is iffy for this week. Dedrick Parson is Hunter’s immediate backup. Nasjzae Bryant, who joined UH as a walk-on in 2019 after three years at Catawba College, is a consideration for the rotation.

“That’s why you have to coach every day and develop that depth,” Graham said of Bryant’s promotion from the scout team. “He did a good job for us.”

Graham expressed enthusiasm of fans being allowed to attend a UH-hosted football game for the first time in two seasons. UH is permitted to issue 1,000 tickets for 9,000-seat Ching Complex. The slight easing of restrictions assures at least 90 in the student section, as well as parents and close friends of the Warriors. Tickets also will be reserved for the family of former UH quarterback Colt Brennan, who died in May. UH has declared this “Colt Brennan Week” in honor of the record-setting quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist.

“I’m excited for our players’ families who get to come,” Graham said. “We want to do a great. (The spectators are) going to have to be 10 times as loud as they’re used to. I hope we never have to talk about (no-spectator restrictions) again.”