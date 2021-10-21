Editorial: Gov. David Ige welcomes back tourists to Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Federal Inspection Services facility opened in Kailua-Kona with some fanfare on Tuesday, with extra hats and horns that Gov. David Ige brought for a welcome-back message to tourists. Read more

The Federal Inspection Services facility opened in Kailua-Kona with some fanfare on Tuesday, with extra hats and horns that Gov. David Ige brought for a welcome-back message to tourists.

That message came as some surprise to many in the visitor industry who have been pressuring the governor to let down the drawbridge again, ever since cases surged in August and Ige had signaled a pause. Lots of details to work out, but tourism leaders will take the good news, albeit delivered in Ige’s mild-mannered style.