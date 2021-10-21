comscore Teachers union files complaint to force Hawaii officials to bargain over COVID-19 safety protocols | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Teachers union files complaint to force Hawaii officials to bargain over COVID-19 safety protocols

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sheila Leong, left, joined other members of the Hawaii State Teachers Association as they held signs and picketed along Punchbowl Street on Wednesday in Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Osa Tui Jr., left, president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, picketed alongside HSTA members on Punchbowl Street in Honolulu on Wednesday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington High School special education teacher Inger Stonehill, left, joined HSTA supporters as they waved to passing motorists on Wednesday.

The union representing Hawaii’s public school teachers has filed a complaint with the Hawaii Labor Relations Board in an effort to force state officials to engage in bargaining over COVID-19 safety protocols. Read more

