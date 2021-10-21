Teachers union files complaint to force Hawaii officials to bargain over COVID-19 safety protocols
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:35 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sheila Leong, left, joined other members of the Hawaii State Teachers Association as they held signs and picketed along Punchbowl Street on Wednesday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Osa Tui Jr., left, president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, picketed alongside HSTA members on Punchbowl Street in Honolulu on Wednesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Farrington High School special education teacher Inger Stonehill, left, joined HSTA supporters as they waved to passing motorists on Wednesday.
