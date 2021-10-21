comscore Investigation of Hawaii Auditor Les Kondo focuses on forged document | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Investigation of Hawaii Auditor Les Kondo focuses on forged document

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 Les Kondo and the House Investigative Committee are scheduled to have a hearing in Circuit Court on Nov. 3 over Kondo’s motion that he needs additional time to seek outside legal counsel, saying the Attorney General cannot both represent him and possibly prosecute him for not complying with the committee’s subpoenas of auditor “work papers.”

    Les Kondo and the House Investigative Committee are scheduled to have a hearing in Circuit Court on Nov. 3 over Kondo’s motion that he needs additional time to seek outside legal counsel, saying the Attorney General cannot both represent him and possibly prosecute him for not complying with the committee’s subpoenas of auditor “work papers.”

A special state House committee’s investigation of state Auditor Les Kondo and his handling of two critical audits of state land management on Wednesday focused on why Kondo did not pursue a document forged by a Kauai land agent or further research whether a land lessee who lost nonprofit status was being charged rates below market value. Read more

