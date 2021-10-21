Hawaii surfers fall in France

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

None of Hawaii’s six surfers in the Quiksilver Pro France advanced to the quarterfinal round on Wednesday.

Ian Gentil came the closest, rallying to score 10.03 points on his sixth and seventh waves but finishing third behind Carlos Munoz (10.83 points).

Hawaii’s Imakalani deVault earned 9.96 points to finish last in his heat and Cody Young scored 7.97 to bring up the rear in his heat as well.

Hawaii had two surfers in the 11th heat, but Mason Ho scored 8.03 for third place and Barron Mamiya could only manage 6.73.

Eli Hanneman scored 7.94 to finish last in his heat.

All of Hawaii’s athletes in the Roxy Pro France were eliminated before the round of 16.