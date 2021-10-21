Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii surfers fall in France By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:26 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! None of Hawaii’s six surfers in the Quiksilver Pro France advanced to the quarterfinal round on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. None of Hawaii’s six surfers in the Quiksilver Pro France advanced to the quarterfinal round on Wednesday. Ian Gentil came the closest, rallying to score 10.03 points on his sixth and seventh waves but finishing third behind Carlos Munoz (10.83 points). Hawaii’s Imakalani deVault earned 9.96 points to finish last in his heat and Cody Young scored 7.97 to bring up the rear in his heat as well. Hawaii had two surfers in the 11th heat, but Mason Ho scored 8.03 for third place and Barron Mamiya could only manage 6.73. Eli Hanneman scored 7.94 to finish last in his heat. All of Hawaii’s athletes in the Roxy Pro France were eliminated before the round of 16. Previous Story Television and radio - Oct. 20, 2021 Next Story Television and radio - Oct. 21, 2021