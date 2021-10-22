Editorial: No ignoring the rail-hotel tax question

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There was an elephant in the room — City Council chambers — when Bill 40 first came up, proposing a new city hotel tax. And it’s still there. The unanswered question: How much revenue, if any, would be set aside for the ill-fated city rail project?

Politics often involves some kicking-the-can delay tactics, but what makes this so suspenseful is that answers to that question will be needed, and soon, when city officials present their new plans to the federal authorities. Stay tuned for more drama.