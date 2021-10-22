comscore Editorial: 10-year-old student’s arrest needs full review | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: 10-year-old student’s arrest needs full review

  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

Discipline is sensitive territory on school campuses, where staff metes out appropriate consequences aimed at reining in bad behavior. Summoning the help of police is an option to be exercised sparingly. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Training to work on the train

Scroll Up