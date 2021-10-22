comscore Donor adds $10K to reward for missing Waimanalo 6-year-old girl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Donor adds $10K to reward for missing Waimanalo 6-year-old girl

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A flyer of Isabella Kalua was distributed during a search at Waimanalo District Park on Sept. 14.

A woman who asked to remain anonymous has donated $10,000 to the $1,000 Honolulu CrimeStoppers reward for information leading to the person responsible for the disappearance of 6-year-old Isabella Kalua of Waimanalo or her recovery. Read more

