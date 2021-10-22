comscore Hawaii’s jobless rate falls to 6.6% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s jobless rate falls to 6.6%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An ABC store at Lewers Street and Kuhio Avenue on Thursday displayed a poster offering up to $17 an hour for various jobs.

    An ABC store at Lewers Street and Kuhio Avenue on Thursday displayed a poster offering up to $17 an hour for various jobs.

Hawaii, which like much of the country has been experiencing difficulty finding workers, saw its labor force shrink by 500 people to 646,850 last month from 647,350 in August. Read more

