Hawaii’s largest design firm G70 has announced the hiring of Dylan Teru­­kina as its newest addition to the Civil Engineering department. Terukina is a recent graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he attained his Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. Prior to taking on a full-time position with the company, he held internships at G70 and Nordic PCL in Honolulu.

Candice Fajardo has been appointed associate director of development for the Hawaii March of Dimes. She was previously with West Coast University as a regional director, where she specialized in health care nursing education and built strong alliances with hospitals and colleges. Fajardo has 23 years of experience in business development and relationship building.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Sylvia Kondo Akaka has rejoined the firm in its Diamond Head-Kahala office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, she served as a Realtor-­associate at Aloha Realty Group LLC. She first joined Coldwell Banker Realty in 2017.

