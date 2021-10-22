Rearview Mirror: Musashiya, the shirt maker, advertised in pidgin 100 years ago
Musashiya, a fabric and dry goods store, was one of the first to advertise in pidgin, in 1921. Locals loved it and mailed the ads all over the world, resulting in huge sales and expansion to Ala Moana Center and Waikiki.
A newspaper ad from 1935 is one of the earliest published for aloha shirts.