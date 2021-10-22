comscore Rearview Mirror: Musashiya, the shirt maker, advertised in pidgin 100 years ago | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Musashiya, the shirt maker, advertised in pidgin 100 years ago

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Musashiya, a fabric and dry goods store, was one of the first to advertise in pidgin, in 1921. Locals loved it and mailed the ads all over the world, resulting in huge sales and expansion to Ala Moana Center and Waikiki.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER A newspaper ad from 1935 is one of the earliest published for aloha shirts.

One of the most interesting retail stores in Hawaii was a dry goods and fabric store named Musashiya. It began in Chinatown on the makai side of King Street near River Street in 1896. Read more

