Hawaii News

Temporary fix planned for Honolulu rail’s too-narrow wheels

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM No local welding company — or hui of companies — bid on a contract, issued in July, to retrofit critical points of track where the automated trains are forced to slow to 5 mph from 55 mph.

    No local welding company — or hui of companies — bid on a contract, issued in July, to retrofit critical points of track where the automated trains are forced to slow to 5 mph from 55 mph.

While a temporary fix for the rail project’s ongoing problem of too-narrow wheels on too-wide tracks remains elusive, a new plan for a solution is taking shape. Read more

