University of Hawaii regents defer controversial tenure proposal

  By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents on Thursday deferred a controversial proposal to modify the tenure system following a morning session in which dozens of faculty members criticized the effort as detrimental to the university. Read more

Investigation of Hawaii Auditor Les Kondo focuses on forged document

