NEW MEXICO STATE OFFENSE

X—1 Jared Wyatt 6-2 203 Gr.

SB—14 Cole Harrity 6-0 205 So.

LT—76 Sage Doxtater 6-7 350 Sr.

LG—78 Gabe Preciado 6-4 315 Jr.

C—61 Eli Johnson 6-3 300 Gr.

RG—77 Carson Pharris 6-6 315 Fr.

RT—63 Stephawn Townsend 6-2 290 Jr.

TE—85 Thomaz Whitford 6-4 250 Jr.

Z—2 Isaiah Garcia Castaneda 6-0 185 So.

QB—10 Jonah Johnson 6-3 235 Jr.

TB—5 O’Maury Samuels 5-11 195 Jr.

For the second week in a row, UH’s opponent is operating a version of the Hal Mumme-created Air Raid offense. Nevada coordinator Matt Mumme learned the system from his father. The elder Mumme, who coached at NMSU for four seasons, left behind enough notes to guide current coach/OC Doug Martin, as well as quarterbacks coach Chase Holbrook, a former Aggie. In three games since returning to the lineup after recovering from a wrist injury, Jonah Johnson has directed the Air Raid the way it was crafted. Johnson has spread the wealth with quick throws — 2.49-second average from snap to release against Nevada — at a pace of 24 seconds between plays. Martin said Johnson’s good health and experience have led to improved numbers. In the past three games, Johnson has averaged 336.3 yards with seven TDs against two interceptions. Adjusting the 10 drops on clean throws, his re-calibrated accuracy is 68.8% during the period. Johnson also has been granted audible authority. “I’ve got as much power as there is,” Johnson said. “I can make adjustments pretty much every play if I see something. I definitely plan to do that.” Johnson is skilled at picking a receiver on tandem-layered routes — either a double rainbow to the flats or criss-crosses — or play-action throws (8.3 yards per attempt). When healthy, tight end Thomaz Whitford is clutch — 12 catches on 15 targets. He has allowed one sack in 50 snaps aligned as a pass blocker.

NEW MEXICO STATE DEFENSE

T—99 Dassani Freeman 6-4 295 Jr.

NT—25 Lama Lavea 6-3 300 Fr.

RE—26 Donavan King 6-3 255 Jr.

$—6 Michael Bowe 6-3 225 Fr.

WLB—24 Nick Giacolone 6-3 235 Fr.

MLB—80 Trevor Brohard 6-3 235 Jr.

SLB—3 Chris Ojoh 6-1 220 Jr.

CB—13 Syrus Dumas 5-10 170 So.

FS—12 Caleb Mills 6-5 212 Sr.

SS—23 Dalton Bowles 6-2 205 So.

CB—7 D.J. McCullough 6-0 190 Jr.

Here’s a memory test: Three seconds after the play, try to remember where the NMSU defenders were positioned just before the snap. The Aggies have created a motion defense. Even the 4-3 front is a bait-and-switch. Michael Bowe, who plays the position known as “money,” sets up on either edge, across a slotback or tight end, or in the flats. A favorite choreography begins with the defensive tackle and rush end opposite the offensive tackles in a three-man front. Weak-side linebacker Nick Giacolone and middle linebacker Trevor Brohard then storm the A gaps (between the center and guards) while free safety Caleb Mills blitzes from the secondary. Brohard, who already has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, has rock-star long hair and a rock-breaking ferocity. When two interior defenders split wide, Brohard can situate as a stand-up nose. The Aggies also play games with their defensive backs. The corners often play 5 yards off the line to get better reads on slant routes or a head start on deep passes. Cornerback Syrus Dumas, who missed the first three games while awaiting eligibility clearance, is a physical cover defender who has two picks and four breakups on 17 targets. At 6-5, Mills was moved from wideout in the spring to take advantage of his long strides and jump-ball defense.

NEW MEXICO STATE SPECIALISTS

PK—84 Ethan Albertson 6-2 225 So.

P/H—35 Josh Carlson 6-0 185 So.

LS—34 Austin Reeves 6-0 212 So.

KR—9 Juwaun Price 5-10 195 Fr.

PR—83 Lawrence Dixon 5-10 184 Jr.

Ethan Albertson was a punter in his lone season at Grossmont College and first year at NMSU. But after the 2020 fall season was postponed, it was decided to move Albertson to place-kicker for the two-game spring season. He converted all four FG attempts in the spring games in El Paso, then another five in a row on the road this fall. This calendar year, his only miss away from Aggie Memorial Stadium was from 47 yards against Nevada.

HAWAII OFFENSE

WO—84 Nick Mardner 6-6 190 Jr.

TE—85 Caleb Phillips 6-5 230 Sr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 280 Sr.

LG—71 Micah Vanterpool 6-6 300 Sr.

C—72 Kohl Levao 6-6 350 Sr.

RG—61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 320 Jr.

RT—74 Gene Pryor 6-3 310 Sr.

4B—7 Calvin Turner 5-11 195 Sr.

WO—23 Jared Smart 6-0 190 Sr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 215 Fr.

RB—0 Dae Dae Hunter 5-10 200 So.

For two weeks, offensive coordinator Bo Graham and O-line coach A’Lique Terry pored through video cut-ups of Nevada’s defense. If the Pack ever went with three down linemen and an edge rusher on the far side, the Warriors had the counter punch. “It just happens on the first play of the game, they got into an alignment we wanted them to,” right guard Gene Pryor said. With the ball on the right hash, center Kohl Levao and left guard Eliki Tanuvasa blocked hard to the left, Pryor hooked the defensive end, right wideout Nick Mardner drove the cornerback to the sideline, and tight end Caleb Phillips was the lead blocker for Dae Dae Hunter’s 75-yard scoring run. Each practice, the Warriors go over scores of options against defensive possibilities. This week, the menu is more precise because UH and NMSU met last month. The Warriors’ hope is alignment recognition will be useful if Hunter, who did not play in last week’s second half, or quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who has missed consecutive starts, are not healthy enough to play on Saturday. Dedrick Parson, Jason Phillips and walk-on Nasjzae Bryant are capable ball-carriers. On further review, Brayden Schager is progressing as the fourth true freshman to start at QB for the Warriors since 1996. Schager has not been sacked by a blitzer nor been intercepted on play-action throws. He is 83% on throws to receivers who are behind the line to 9 yards downfield. Schager also is averaging 5.0 yards on non-sack scrambles.

HAWAII DEFENSE

DE—2 DJuan Matthews 5-11 275 Sr.

DT—49 Pita Tonga 6-2 285 Sr.

NT—50 Justus Tavai 6-3 295 Sr.

DE—99 Jonah Laulu 6-6 280 Jr.

LB—53 Darius Muasau 6-1 230 Jr.

LB—1 Penei Pavihi 6-3 245 Sr.

Spur—5 Khoury Bethley 5-10 200 Sr.

BC—18 Cortez Davis 5-11 180 Sr.

S—8 Eugene Ford 6-2 210 Sr.

S—24 Kai Kaneshiro 6-2 180 Jr.

FC—3 Hugh Nelson II 6-2 205 Jr.

In the first three games — two against the Pac-12’s UCLA and Oregon State — opponents rushed for an average of 192,3 per contest and 5.2 per carry. Head coach Todd Graham, who doubles as the defensive coordinator, hammered the importance of run defense, emphasizing gap fits, leveraging runners toward the pack, and sure tackling. In the four games since, the Warriors are holding opponents to 94.0 rushing yards per game and 2.8 per carry. The Warriors also are setting the situational tone, stifling rushers to 3.4 yards on first down, a decrease from 6.9 in the first three games. “When you stop the run, you make the opposing team go one-dimensional and turn to the passing game,” linebacker Darius Muasau said. Rush end DJuan Matthews has whiffed on only one of 36 tackle opportunities. Khoury Bethley, who plays the linebacker-safety hybrid, has set up 43% of the snaps in the tackle rectangle. Hugh Nelson II has thrived as the wide-side cornerback. Nelson, who transferred after three seasons as a Georgia walk-on, is holding receivers to 42.5% success on targets. At 6-2 and 205 pounds, Nelson has drawn comparisons to former UH cornerback Kelvin Millhouse. As the field corner, Nelson said, “you get to see the quarterback make his read and still play the receiver, but you get to make more plays on the ball.”

HAWAII SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 175 So.

KO—46 Kyler Halvorson 6-0 175 So.

LS—44 Wyatt Tucker 5-10 215 Sr.

KR/PR—7 Calvin Turner 5- 195 Sr.

There are studies, charts and gut feelings on whether to go for it on fourth down or turn it over to punter Matthew Shipley. This year, the Warriors are 3-for-14 on fourth down. The three successful conversions resulted in one TD. But of UH’s 11 failed fourth-down plays, opponents managed only a field goal and touchdown.

—

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ching Complex

TV: Spectrum Sports PPV