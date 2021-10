Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii forward Kelci Sumida scored the tiebreaking goal in the 85th minute and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory at UC Davis on Thursday in Davis, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-9-3, 1-5-2 Big West) opened their final road trip of the season with their first win since Oct. 31, 2019, a 3-2 victory also at UC Davis’ Aggie Soccer Field.

UH took the lead less than four minutes into the match when McKenzie Moore sent a cross to Eliza Ammendolia, who knocked it into the lower right corner of the net for her first goal of the season. UC Davis (9-8, 4-5) answered in the 27th minute when Devyn Simmons scored from the top of the box.

With time dwindling in regulation, Sumida got behind the UC Davis defense on a free kick by Natalie Daub. She gathered the ball on the left side of the goal and cut a low shot back to the right for her fifth goal of the season.

UH goal keeper Lauren Marquez finished with six saves for the Wahine, who close their trip on Sunday at Cal State Bakersfield.

Takamura on to ITA Southwest Regionals

Hawaii junior Satsuki Takamura won both her matches on Thursday to advance to the round of 32 of the ITA Southwest Regionals in San Diego.

Takamura was the lone Rainbow Wahine to advance to the round of 32. In the opening round, she defeated Arizona’s Midori Castillo in a three-set match 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2). Takamura then faced Camille Kiss of UC Santa Barbara, winning in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. Takamura moves on to the Round of 32 to take on Pepperdine’s sixth-seeded Taisiya Pachkaleva.

Vulcans top Biola in women’s soccer

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to six games on Thursday, defeating Biola 2-0 in Hilo.

In just the sixth minute, Daelenn Tokunaga scored on a breakaway to put the Vulcans (9-3, 6-1 PacWest) on the board first. The goal was Tokunaga’s 11th on the season, tops in the PacWest. Nanea Wall added an insurance goal in the 55th minute. Viviana Poli logged her fourth shutout of the season, recording three saves against the Eagles (5-7-1, 3-3).

>> On the men’s side, Biola notched a 2-0 win over host Hilo. The Eagles (9-4, 5-1) scored in the 15th and 35th minutes of the match. Three players were penalized with yellow cards for the Vulcans (4-6-1, 2-4-1).