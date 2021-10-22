comscore No. 7 Kahuku too much for feisty Roosevelt volleyball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 7 Kahuku too much for feisty Roosevelt volleyball team

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Mele Taumoepeau attempted to bury a kill past Roosevelt’s Angel Asinsin on Thursday. The Red Raiders won 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku’s Mele Taumoepeau attempted to bury a kill past Roosevelt’s Angel Asinsin on Thursday. The Red Raiders won 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku players Natali Keni, left, and Mele Taumoepeau went up for a block against Roosevelt’s Dylan Hall.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku players Natali Keni, left, and Mele Taumoepeau went up for a block against Roosevelt’s Dylan Hall.

Makayla Fonoimoana had nine kills and three aces as No. 7 Kahuku swept a spirited Roosevelt squad 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 on a muggy Thursday night at the Rough Riders’ gym. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up