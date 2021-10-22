No. 7 Kahuku too much for feisty Roosevelt volleyball team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Makayla Fonoimoana had nine kills and three aces as No. 7 Kahuku swept a spirited Roosevelt squad 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 on a muggy Thursday night at the Rough Riders’ gym.

Emmalei Mapu added eight kills and Mele Taumoepeau tallied six kills and two blocks for Kahuku, which improved to 3-0 in OIA East play.

“I’m feeling good. It’s great to see that the girls can play again,” Kahuku coach Tuli Tevaga said.

With spectators permitted at matches, 52 of the 100 fans who ordered tickets online (at ticketspicket.com) were from Kahuku, according to Roosevelt athletic director John Chung.

“That was nice for the girls to have some cheering, too, especially coming from home,” Tevaga said. “We travel well. The girls have great support and it’s even more because we haven’t played in awhile. The parents are always going to support when they can.”

Mala Esera was a force in the middle with three blocks during the second set, plus an ace and a kill. Isabella Akanoa had 18 assists and one ace, and Shace Niu had 12 assists and an ace in Kahuku’s balanced attack.

Taumoepeau suffered an ankle injury with the visiting Lady Raiders ahead 12-8 in the third set. She went up for a block, but an errant pass by Roosevelt led to contact at the net.

Amia Silva and Kalikokukahimakawai Schilling chipped in two kills each for Kahuku.

Katie Arashiro led Roosevelt with eight kills and one ace. Kami Rost and Angel Asinsin had four kills each, while Pi‘ilani Hirahara tallied 10 assists and one ace, and Lauren Miller had 11 assists and one kill. Dylan Hall chipped in four kills, while Diamen Brown had two kills and one ace for the Rough Riders, who dropped to 0-4.

The home team struggled to keep up with the machine-like attack of Kahuku in the first set, but Roosevelt battled back in the second set. The Rough Riders trailed 10-5, but got within 12-11 after kills by Rost, Asinsin and Hall.

Kahuku responded with three points in a row, but Roosevelt got kills by Arashiro and an ace by Hirahara to stay within 19-17. Mapu, a left-hander who hits a heavy ball, then had consecutive kills as Kahuku closed out the set with a 6-0 run. An ace by Hehea Pulotu, followed by a kill and a block by Taumoepeau gave Kahuku a 2-0 lead.

Roosevelt led 4-3 in the third set, but Akanoa and Mapu sparked the Lady Raiders, who seized a 14-8 lead and never relinquished it. After an ace by Arashiro, Roosevelt was within 19-16, but it got no closer.

The Rough Riders battled hard and played like a potential playoff team.

“We just wanted them to relax and play their game. There’s no pressure on them. Just serve and pass, and that’s what they did tonight,” Roosevelt coach Jarin Lubong said. “They just scrapped to the end. We didn’t take a set, but other than that, they did really well tonight,”