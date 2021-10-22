comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball ready for rival UC Santa Barbara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine volleyball ready for rival UC Santa Barbara

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Kate Lang and Amber Igiede went up for a block against Cal Poly’s Tommi Stockham on Oct. 15.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Kate Lang and Amber Igiede went up for a block against Cal Poly’s Tommi Stockham on Oct. 15.

Through the first four weeks of the Big West volleyball season, Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow made sure to keep the Rainbow Wahine focused on the next step rather than let their gaze wander to the standings or the upcoming schedule.

