Editorial: More Navy fuel leakage at Red Hill facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: More Navy fuel leakage at Red Hill facility

  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

It might be a bit dramatic to note, but the timing was hard to ignore: Thursday's annual "Imagine a Day Without Water" observance came within two days of new controversy over the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility, massive tanks that sit just 100 feet above a major Oahu water aquifer.

