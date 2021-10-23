comscore First Hawaiian profit slips amid decrease in commercial loans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
First Hawaiian profit slips amid decrease in commercial loans

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Profit dipped a bit at Hawaii’s largest bank in the third quarter even as more deposits pushed total assets of First Hawaiian Inc. above $25 billion. Read more

