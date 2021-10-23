On the Move: Ku‘uhaku Park, LiAnne Tasato, Lori Abe, Lisa Fujiwara

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ku‘uhaku Park has been elected chairman of its board of directors as well as a staff promotion and new hire. Read more

>> The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has announced that Ku‘uhaku Park has been elected chairman of its board of directors as well as a staff promotion and new hire.

Park previously served as first vice chairman and has served on the chamber’s board for the past six years. Park is vice president of government and community relations at Matson Navigation Co., and has been in the maritime industry for over 30 years.

LiAnne Tasato has been promoted to program manager of marketing and events. Prior to joining the chamber, Tasato was a restaurant supervisor at The Royal Hawaiian.

Lori Abe has joined the chamber as vice president of communications and public affairs. She previously served the chamber for seven years in a variety of roles and most recently was director of communications and PR for Blood Bank of Hawaii.

>> Hawaiian Properties has announced the appointment of Lisa Fujiwara as its newest senior property manager. Fujiwara has more than 25 years of experience in the property management industry, managing all types of properties such as commercial, multistory low- and high-rise associations, town and single-family homeowner associations.

———

Send items to business@ staradvertiser.com.