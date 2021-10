Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii sophomore Axel Labrunie won two singles matches and junior Andre Ilagan rolled in his opener to advance to the round of 32 at the ITA Southwest Regional Championship on Friday in Malibu, Calif.

Labrunie opened the tournament with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Phillip Lan of UC San Diego in the round of 128 and held off Arizona’s Carlos Hassey 7-5, 7-5. Labrunie will take on Andrew Rogers of Pepperdine today.

Ilagan, the ninth seed in the main draw, had a bye in the first round and advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 in over UC San Diego’s Jeff Cole. He will face Arizona’s Herman Hoeyeraal today.

UH’s Karl Collins and Guillaume Tattevin advanced to the round of 64 with walk-overs in the first round. Collins then fell to Pepperdine’s Tim Zeitvogel 6-0, 6-2 and Tattevin lost to Karl Lee of UCLA 6-2, 6-4.

>> UH’s Satsuki Takamura lost to Pepperdine’s Taisiya Pachkaleva 6-0, 6-3 in the round of 32 at the women’s ITA Southwest Regionals in San Diego on Friday. Tai Taiya Zandberg and Nidhi Surapaneni won their matches in the consolation bracket.

Hawaii Pacific soccer teams split

The Hawaii Pacific (4-5-2, 2-1-2 PacWest) men’s soccer team snapped Point Loma’s (7-3-2, 4-1-1 PacWest) seven-game win streak with a 2-1 win on Friday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Shark’s Gerrit Arzberger scored in the 10th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Lions answered back in the 74th minute on Townsend Meyer’s shot in front of the net.

Jordan Furukawa took the lead in the 80th minute off a pass from Yuya Yamamoto and Reece Montgomery to secure the win.

Hawaii Pacific starts its road trip facing Dominican on Tuesday.

No. 17 ranked Point Loma defeated HPU 2-1 in overtime on Friday in a women’s match.

Despite being outshot 32-2, the Sharks (2-8-1, 1-3-1) managed to take the Sea Lions (10-0-1, 6-0) to overtime but fell short when Abby Schmidt scored in the 96th minute.

Hawaii Pacific’s goalkeeper Marissa Froio had a career high 10 saves for the Sharks.