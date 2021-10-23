comscore ILH football: AJ Bianco has a perfect passing night as Saint Louis keeps ILH title hopes alive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
ILH football: AJ Bianco has a perfect passing night as Saint Louis keeps ILH title hopes alive

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis linebacker Noah Wily nearly intercepts a pass by Punahou quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele during the second quarter.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele unloaded the ball as Saint Louis linebackers Lahaina AhSam and Blaze Holani (15) closed in on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis wide receiver Mason Muaau caught a 59-yard pass and ran it to the end zone during the second half on Friday.

There is no room for error for the four-time defending state champions. No. 2 Saint Louis won the first of three straight must-win games in order to qualify for the state tournament, beating No. 4 Punahou 35-0 on Friday night at Aloha Stadium. Read more

