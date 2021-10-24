comscore Column: Congress urged to improve keiki’s lives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Congress urged to improve keiki’s lives

  • By Drs. Michael Ching and Brooke Hallett
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.

As pediatricians, when we treat children, we’re not just healing their injuries and illnesses. Far too often, we’re also trying to treat symptoms of a system that’s failing Hawaii’s families. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: More Navy fuel leakage at Red Hill facility

Scroll Up