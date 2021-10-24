Column: Easing restrictions will help Hawaii’s merchants

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s retailers and restaurants are recovering, thanks to informed policy and continued patronage from residents and visitors. Read more

Hawaii’s retailers and restaurants are recovering, thanks to informed policy and continued patronage from residents and visitors.

Like many industries, we lost much over the past 18 months. One in 4 jobs in Hawaii is supported by the retail industry, according to the National Retail Federation. The Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation reported 2 out of 3 local businesses faced severe downturns in revenue, resulting in job cuts.

Even in these challenging circumstances, our retailers and restaurants did everything they could to survive — pivoting to curbside pickup, takeout, online shopping — and continued to support friends and neighbors. Thousands of dollars in gift certificates were donated to the #HIGotVaccinated campaign incentivizing residents to protect themselves and loved ones from severe illness by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

When we look at where we are today compared to where we were last year, we’re grateful for many of the decisions by elected officials. Government mandates for eating establishments and other businesses opting to have their employees vaccinated as well as those providing proof of negative tests have made a significant difference in a variety of businesses’ ability to work and employ Hawaii residents.

While some lost valuable employees because of vaccination and weekly testing requirements, as UHERO reported last week, that represents less than 2% of the workforce. More than 92% of employees have chosen vaccination in businesses where mandates exist, and approximately 6% have elected to test regularly.

The Safe O‘ahu Response plan is further positioning restaurants for accelerated recovery with the recent decision to allow alcohol purchases until midnight and the forthcoming decisions to increase capacity from 50% to 75% and to host larger vaccinated groups, changes we anticipate before the end of the year.

Retailers have been able to operate at 100% capacity for some time, doing so safely by requiring masks and social distancing. They’ve been creative and resilient in managing supply-chain disruptions and reduced in-store shoppers. Even still, many are surviving day-by-day. Most are eagerly awaiting the return of foreign visitors, a population that has proven to be one of Hawaii’s highest spending.

The Hawaii Chamber of Commerce shared that many local businesses attributed their dramatic drop in revenue to waning tourism, even if they were not directly involved in the visitor industry. A sharp decrease in visitor arrivals from the seven-month travel ban in 2020 was the single most influential factor impacting employee cutbacks. Lt. Gov. Josh Green stated that every 50 visitors to Hawaii supports one full-time job per year.

The holiday season is right around the corner. Hawaii’s restaurants and retailers will rely on a strong fall and winter to continue creating the jobs our community requires, especially considering both federal stimulus programs for small businesses as well as federal unemployment bonus checks have stopped.

Gov. David Ige’s announcement Tuesday inviting nonessential travelers back to Hawaii beginning Nov. 1 is a welcomed and much-needed decision. Getting the word out about loosened restrictions for safe travelers enables people to plan Thanksgiving and Christmas trips to our islands, bringing with them the spending that helps determine a successful economic year for many of our small businesses. As a result, Hawaii’s retailers and restaurants can move more confidently toward pre-pandemic operating hours and full staffing, increasing job opportunities and improving our community’s ability to address economic and social deficits created by COVID-19.

We’ve proven we can ease restrictions for those making healthy choices and regain activities that create joy and revenue. We’ll continue maintaining safe practices and offering team members vaccine education so that should Hawaii see another variant, we’ll weather it with a higher wave of vaccinated individuals.

Our restaurants and retailers are an essential part of our economy. For our future, we’re learning together effective ways to live with COVID-19 that keep our residents safe and our businesses resilient.

Tina Yamaki heads the Retail Merchants of Hawaii; Sheryl Matsuoka leads the Hawaii Restaurant Association.